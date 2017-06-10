Operation SA assisting residents left homeless in #KnysnaFire
The strong winds are fanning the fire that’s destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed five lives.
JOHANNESBURG - As many people remain homeless in Knysna due to the raging fire, Operation SA says its members are on the ground assisting residents with the evacuations.
The strong winds are fanning the fire that’s destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed five lives.
Operation SA spokesperson Yusuf Abramjee says they’re trying by all means to ensure that all people who’ve been left destitute by the blaze receive shelter and meals.
WATCH: Knysna gutted by fire
“Large parts of Knysna are still covered in smoke, we can helicopters firebombing some of the hotspots around the area. The wind seems to be quite high and gaining momentum. A number of informal settlements have been evacuated. We drove through the area… a little destruction, people are now fearing the flare-up of the fire will result in another evacuation.”
GALLERY: The Garden Route fires in pictures
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
#KnysnaFire: Cops urge public to stop spreading fake news
-
Kathrada Foundation praises Operation Winter Warm campaign turnout
-
Springboks beat France in first Test of season
-
Iyapha Yamile murder case: ‘Police have failed the community’
-
Unseeded Ostapenko stuns Halep to win French Open title
-
[UPDATE] School near Port Elizabeth on fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.