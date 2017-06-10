Operation SA assisting residents left homeless in #KnysnaFire

The strong winds are fanning the fire that’s destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed five lives.

JOHANNESBURG - As many people remain homeless in Knysna due to the raging fire, Operation SA says its members are on the ground assisting residents with the evacuations.

Operation SA spokesperson Yusuf Abramjee says they’re trying by all means to ensure that all people who’ve been left destitute by the blaze receive shelter and meals.

“Large parts of Knysna are still covered in smoke, we can helicopters firebombing some of the hotspots around the area. The wind seems to be quite high and gaining momentum. A number of informal settlements have been evacuated. We drove through the area… a little destruction, people are now fearing the flare-up of the fire will result in another evacuation.”

