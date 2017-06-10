Numsa warns of a strike in engineering sector

Workers are demanding a 15% wage increase across the board, while the employer is only offering a 5.3% hike.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is threatening to go on strike in the engineering sector if its demands are not met.

Workers are demanding a 15% wage increase across the board, while the employer is only offering a 5.3% hike.

Numsa has also demanded better working conditions and is calling on employers to go back to the drawing board and come up with a better proposal.

The union says it will never agree to a proposal that is a blatant exploitation of workers’ rights.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi said, “Numsa is shocked by the proposal which employers have placed on the table, it can only be described as a down variation of the basic working conditions of workers and an erosion of all the gains we’ve made in the last three years. Numsa rejects this offer with the content it deserves.”