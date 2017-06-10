Mbalula ‘saddened’ by death of Johann Botha & Werner Perchtold
The men were fatally shot on Wednesday night at the Zebra Inn in the Maboneng Precinct in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he’s saddened by the death of journalist Johann Botha and Werner Perchtold, owner of the restaurant where both men were murdered.
Mbalula has urged the police to do everything in their power to find the four armed suspects who are still on the run.
Police ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says Botha died while trying to plead with the armed men not to kill Perchtold.
“This is similar to the incident of Mandla Hlatshwayo; where good Samaritans are trying to assist and these criminals do as they pleased. They kill people who are of great importance to South Africans.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
