Go

#KnysnaFire: Wildfire wreaks havoc in Southern Cape

The blaze has rapidly spread from Knysna to surrounding areas and has claimed five lives.

Firefighters keep flames from homes in Buffalo Bay, Knysna. Pictures: Thomas Holder/EWN
Firefighters keep flames from homes in Buffalo Bay, Knysna. Pictures: Thomas Holder/EWN
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Gale force winds continue to hamper firefighting efforts in the Southern Cape as a wildfire wreaks havoc.

The Western Cape Local Government Department says two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) aircraft have resumed their work assisting with water bombing efforts.

Nine other aerial resources have been grounded due to strong winds.

The blaze has rapidly spread from Knysna to surrounding areas and has claimed five lives.

The department’s James Brent Styan says, “About two to three hours ago all aerial support was grounded due to the gale force winds. But two aircrafts from SANDF have just taken off to assist in Knysna, the matter remains very serious.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

