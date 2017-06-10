KnysnaFire: Wildfire wreaks havoc in Southern Cape

The blaze has rapidly spread from Knysna to surrounding areas and has claimed five lives.

CAPE TOWN - Gale force winds continue to hamper firefighting efforts in the Southern Cape as a wildfire wreaks havoc.

The Western Cape Local Government Department says two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) aircraft have resumed their work assisting with water bombing efforts.

Nine other aerial resources have been grounded due to strong winds.

#KnysnaFire Crews work furiously to dampen the brush before the impending blaze in BuffaloBay. TH pic.twitter.com/OJ0974FZ8X — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 10, 2017

#KnysnaFire The N2 freeway has been closed to traffic between George and the Buffalo Bay turnoff. KB pic.twitter.com/4btHnrni0s — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 10, 2017

The department’s James Brent Styan says, “About two to three hours ago all aerial support was grounded due to the gale force winds. But two aircrafts from SANDF have just taken off to assist in Knysna, the matter remains very serious.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)