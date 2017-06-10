#KnysnaFire: Cops urge public to stop spreading fake news
Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje has warned fake messages doing the rounds on social media are causing unnecessary chaos and panic.
CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police are urging members of the public to stop spreading false information regarding the fires in the region.
SA Police Service (SAPS) officials are assisting in the fire currently raging along the Garden Route.
Law enforcement agencies on the route have been dispatched to main roads and are assisting distressed residents.
Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje has warned fake messages doing the rounds on social media are causing unnecessary chaos and panic.
WATCH: Helicopter water bombs in Knysna
“Our officials are stretched to the limit and we don’t have extra personnel to look after that. rumours are doing the rounds of people being arrested for arson. Those are unfounded and untrue. The same applies to hijacking of vehicles. Non such incidents have happened.”
WATCH: Firefighters in Knysna
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
