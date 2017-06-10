Kathrada Foundation praises Operation Winter Warm campaign turnout
The mass relief campaign organised by the foundation attracted 300 youth volunteers in Lenasia, Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says its pleased with the turnout at Saturday’s Operation Winter Warm campaign.
The mass relief campaign organised by the foundation attracted 300 youth volunteers in Lenasia, Johannesburg.
The volunteers went door-to-door collecting blankets, clothes and food for the needy.
The campaign, now in its 30th year, will run for the whole weekend.
The foundation’s Zaakirah Vadi says, “It has its history in Lenasia. In recent years the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation group has revived the idea of Operation Winter Warm and for the last five years we’ve conducting this project on an annual basis. We’re drawing about hundreds of volunteers every year.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
#KnysnaFire: Cops urge public to stop spreading fake news
-
Operation SA assisting residents left homeless in #KnysnaFire
-
Springboks beat France in first Test of season
-
Iyapha Yamile murder case: ‘Police have failed the community’
-
Unseeded Ostapenko stuns Halep to win French Open title
-
[UPDATE] School near Port Elizabeth on fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.