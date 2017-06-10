Kathrada Foundation praises Operation Winter Warm campaign turnout

The mass relief campaign organised by the foundation attracted 300 youth volunteers in Lenasia, Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says its pleased with the turnout at Saturday’s Operation Winter Warm campaign.

The mass relief campaign organised by the foundation attracted 300 youth volunteers in Lenasia, Johannesburg.

The volunteers went door-to-door collecting blankets, clothes and food for the needy.

The campaign, now in its 30th year, will run for the whole weekend.

The foundation’s Zaakirah Vadi says, “It has its history in Lenasia. In recent years the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation group has revived the idea of Operation Winter Warm and for the last five years we’ve conducting this project on an annual basis. We’re drawing about hundreds of volunteers every year.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)