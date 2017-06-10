JHB emergency services on high alert amid cold weather

The emergency service is calling on residents to be extra vigilant while keeping warm, to avoid fire incidents.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services say it will remain on high alert due to the cold weather conditions to respond to any shack fires should they erupt.

The South African Weather Service is warning that the cold weather will persist throughout the weekend, due to the cold front that has hit the country.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said, “We just want to urge our residents to look after their heating and lighting appliances, such as heaters, paraffin stoves and candles, and not to leave them unattended.”