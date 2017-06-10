Four members of same family shot dead in Cape Town

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Four members of same family shot dead in Cape Town

Four people of the same family have been shot dead in separate shootings in Delft and Gugulethu on Saturday.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Four people, of the same family, have been shot dead in separate shootings in Delft and Gugulethu on Saturday.

The armed men fatally wounded a 60-year-old woman, her 20-year-old son and another relative at their residence in Delft.

Police say the suspects had been looking for the woman’s older son who was not home.

The police’s Andre Traut says the men then went to Gugulethu where they tracked down and shot another man.

“The same suspects then proceeded to a residence in Gugulethu where they shot and killed the person they were looking for, a 37-year-old man. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA