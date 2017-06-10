Four members of same family shot dead in Cape Town

Four people of the same family have been shot dead in separate shootings in Delft and Gugulethu on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Four people, of the same family, have been shot dead in separate shootings in Delft and Gugulethu on Saturday.

The armed men fatally wounded a 60-year-old woman, her 20-year-old son and another relative at their residence in Delft.

Police say the suspects had been looking for the woman’s older son who was not home.

The police’s Andre Traut says the men then went to Gugulethu where they tracked down and shot another man.

“The same suspects then proceeded to a residence in Gugulethu where they shot and killed the person they were looking for, a 37-year-old man. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)