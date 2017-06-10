Firefighters in Knysna concerned over prospect of stronger wind conditions
The Southern Cape region has been ravaged by raging wildfires since Tuesday, which claimed the lives of five people.
KNYSNA - Firefighters battling flames in hotspots in Knsyna's outer perimeters are concerned about the prospect of stronger wind conditions over the weekend.
The Southern Cape region has been ravaged by raging wildfires since Tuesday, which claimed the lives of five people.
Officials have issued a high danger warning for the weekend.
Collaborative firefighting efforts have paid off and officials say the fire line in the Eden Municipality is 85% controlled.
WATCH: Knysna fires: It's not yet over
The SANDF, Working on Fire and volunteer wildfire services joined forced on Friday to waterbomb fire hotspots.
Five hundred firefighters have been deployed over the area.
NGO partners and private residents have donated food and clothing to the people displaced by the inferno.
A total of 10,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.
Medical services are rolled out at a local sports field as the local hospital remains closed until next week.
Health Department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira says plans are to move back to the facility within this coming week.
“We have a mobile hospital at the Loerie Park Sports Ground in Knysna, we stabilise patients and then transport them to the George Hospital or they are discharged.”
WATCH: Driving through the Knysna fires
More in Local
-
Malema: Looting of state will only flourish under ANC leadership
-
QS World University Rankings places UP among top 550 in the world
-
[WATCH] Knysna fires: It's not yet over
-
SA’s current economic, political challenges not unique - Gigaba
-
Treasury calls on private sector, unions to help prevent further downgrades
-
Sandile Mantsoe to remain behind bars for two more weeks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.