Go

Firefighters in Knysna concerned over prospect of stronger wind conditions

The Southern Cape region has been ravaged by raging wildfires since Tuesday, which claimed the lives of five people.

Fire crews battle flare ups in the Knysna mountains using both helicopters and ground teams. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Fire crews battle flare ups in the Knysna mountains using both helicopters and ground teams. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

KNYSNA - Firefighters battling flames in hotspots in Knsyna's outer perimeters are concerned about the prospect of stronger wind conditions over the weekend.

The Southern Cape region has been ravaged by raging wildfires since Tuesday, which claimed the lives of five people.

Officials have issued a high danger warning for the weekend.

Collaborative firefighting efforts have paid off and officials say the fire line in the Eden Municipality is 85% controlled.

WATCH: Knysna fires: It's not yet over

The SANDF, Working on Fire and volunteer wildfire services joined forced on Friday to waterbomb fire hotspots.

Five hundred firefighters have been deployed over the area.

NGO partners and private residents have donated food and clothing to the people displaced by the inferno.

A total of 10,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

Medical services are rolled out at a local sports field as the local hospital remains closed until next week.

Health Department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira says plans are to move back to the facility within this coming week.

“We have a mobile hospital at the Loerie Park Sports Ground in Knysna, we stabilise patients and then transport them to the George Hospital or they are discharged.”

WATCH: Driving through the Knysna fires

