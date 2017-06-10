Alek Blak launches debut single and it’s a must hear

-
Man (63) killed in Eden District fire
Ex 'Top Gear' star Richard Hammond injured in car crash
Top two aides to British PM Theresa May quit
#KnysnaFire: Cops urge public to stop spreading fake news
Kathrada Foundation praises Operation Winter Warm campaign turnout
Operation SA assisting residents left homeless in #KnysnaFire
Springboks beat France in first Test of season
Unseeded Ostapenko stuns Halep to win French Open title
Owen Farrell kicks Lions to victory over Crusaders
Folau, Speight shine as Wallabies beat Fiji in Melbourne
Usain Bolt prepares to run his last competitive Jamaican race
Nadal crushes Thiem to set up Wawrinka showdown
'Batman' star Adam West dies at age 88
Jon Hamm considering career change
Amber Rose vows to 'bring back the bush' in nude Instagram post
Lindsay Lohan 'questioned over ex-fiance's belongings'
Mary J Blige ordered to pay $300k spousal support
Cosby trial nearing end as prosecutors use his words against him
No arrests yet for Johann Botha's murder
Lionel Richie claims he doesn't track his kids' whereabouts
US bars throw 'covfefe' parties for televised Comey testimony
Malema: Looting of state will only flourish under ANC leadership
Zuma: Divisions among ANC leaders taking SA backwards
'Radical transformation, white monopoly capital just buzz words by politicians'
Tell Guptas to give ANC space, Masina asks Zuma
Zuma: Search your souls, stop being involved in public spats & muddy politics
Malema: EFF to report alleged Transnet illegal tender to foreign authorities
[ANALYSIS] Modern humans evolved 100,000 years earlier than we thought
[OPINION] Zuma, 'destroyer-in-chief' of the ANC
[OPINION] National Conservative Party says the Future is White
[FACT CHECK] Can you trace someone using their phone's IMEI number?
[ANALYSIS] SA is in a recession. Here's what that means
[OPINION] Winnie, still the mother of the nation and more
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairs
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got Optimum
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery Discontent
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!
Rules on removing a president in South Africa
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to close
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017
#GuptaLeaks: How the Guptas screwed Denel
SA's current economic, political challenges not unique - Gigaba
Treasury calls on private sector, unions to help prevent further downgrades
Moody's downgrades SA's credit rating
Numsa rejects 5.3% wage offer in engineering sector
Malema: EFF to report alleged Transnet illegal tender to foreign authorities
Popular Topics
Alek Blak launches debut single and it’s a must hear
The lifestyle journalist and singer-songwriter has brought a new taste to the world of music with his debut single ‘New Day’.
JOHANNESBURG – Lifestyle journalist and singer-songwriter Alek Blak has brought a new taste to the world of music with his debut single New Day.
Alek, who’s real name is Yamkela Mdaka, officially launched the single at an intimate gathering at the Asanka Restaurant in Sandton on Friday night.
Bringing together close friends and fans, he gave a performance that ended in a standing ovation, saying it was a song he wrote while going through ‘something’.
Alek says the song is about being able to go through sadness and misery and coming out with more life in you, more life brought by a new day and a new dawn.
Although the 23-year-old singer is also a journalist, he says he can’t choose between the two and hopes to juggle both in the near future.
Alek says he doesn’t want to classify his music under any genre, adding that "If I had to, I’d put it under pop, but that still wouldn’t do it justice”.
His sound is raw, uncut with a pinch of roughness in the voice and a hint of smooth high pitches that one really can’t compare to others.
At the top of his musical dreams is performing at the Royal Albert Hall, and given the love and support he was shown by attendees, his journey to London doesn’t seem impossible.
WATCH: Alek Blak - New day (Acoustic Version)
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
