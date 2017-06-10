Popular Topics
Alek Blak launches debut single and it’s a must hear

The lifestyle journalist and singer-songwriter has brought a new taste to the world of music with his debut single ‘New Day’.

A screengrab of Alek Blak from his ‘New Day’ single video. Picture: YouTube.
A screengrab of Alek Blak from his ‘New Day’ single video. Picture: YouTube.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Lifestyle journalist and singer-songwriter Alek Blak has brought a new taste to the world of music with his debut single New Day.

Alek, who’s real name is Yamkela Mdaka, officially launched the single at an intimate gathering at the Asanka Restaurant in Sandton on Friday night.

Bringing together close friends and fans, he gave a performance that ended in a standing ovation, saying it was a song he wrote while going through ‘something’.

Alek says the song is about being able to go through sadness and misery and coming out with more life in you, more life brought by a new day and a new dawn.

Although the 23-year-old singer is also a journalist, he says he can’t choose between the two and hopes to juggle both in the near future.

Alek says he doesn’t want to classify his music under any genre, adding that "If I had to, I’d put it under pop, but that still wouldn’t do it justice”.

His sound is raw, uncut with a pinch of roughness in the voice and a hint of smooth high pitches that one really can’t compare to others.

At the top of his musical dreams is performing at the Royal Albert Hall, and given the love and support he was shown by attendees, his journey to London doesn’t seem impossible.

WATCH: Alek Blak - New day (Acoustic Version)

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

