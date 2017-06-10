4 people killed, 12 injured in Durban accident
It’s understood the taxi which was carrying nurses, was travelling on the Spaghetti Junction when it hit a heavy goods truck.
JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed and 12 others are injured after a taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck on the N2 south in Durban on Saturday morning.
It’s understood the taxi which was carrying several nurses, who were headed home from their night shift, was travelling on the Spaghetti Junction when it hit a heavy goods truck.
Those injured have been taken to hospital for further medical care
Netcare 911's Chris Botha said, “There are 12 people who’ve sustained injuries ranging from serious to critical and they have all been stabilised at the scene. One of the critically injured nurses was airlifted to the hospital while the others were transported by various ambulance services.”
