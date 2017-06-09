Popular Topics
Zweli Mkhize: Lack of inclusive economy a major challenge

The ANC treasurer general says while the country has a sound banking system many black entrepreneurs have been neglected.

FILE: ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize says the concentration of ownership and lack of inclusivity are some of the major challenges that the financial sector needs to address.

Mkhize was speaking at the opening of the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum Financial Sector Summit in Johannesburg.

He says while the country has a sound banking system, many black entrepreneurs have been neglected.

“Within that, it’s a big omission for example, that you don’t have a black bank that’s commercial, that’s looking at the lower income end as well as financing and extending credit lines to black industrialists and entrepreneurs.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

