Zweli Mkhize: Lack of inclusive economy a major challenge

The ANC treasurer general says while the country has a sound banking system many black entrepreneurs have been neglected.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize says the concentration of ownership and lack of inclusivity are some of the major challenges that the financial sector needs to address.

Mkhize was speaking at the opening of the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum Financial Sector Summit in Johannesburg.

#ZweliMkhize Speaks about a black bank for black entrepreneurs. Land distribution. GN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2017

He says while the country has a sound banking system, many black entrepreneurs have been neglected.

“Within that, it’s a big omission for example, that you don’t have a black bank that’s commercial, that’s looking at the lower income end as well as financing and extending credit lines to black industrialists and entrepreneurs.”

#ZweliMkhize Economy not doing well, concentration of ownership must be inclusive. GN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2017

