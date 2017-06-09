Zuma: Search your souls, stop being involved in public spats & muddy politics
President Jacob Zuma says as the ANC, they need to search deep within themselves as to what role they are playing as the leadership.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Jacob Zuma says the party’s leaders, including himself, need to search their souls and stop being involved in public spats and muddy politics.
The president addressed the first day of the uMkhonto weSizwe Veterans Association's (MKMVA) national elective conference in Boksburg earlier on Friday.
“We cannot unite our people if we ourselves are not united.”
#MKMVA WATCH some MK's dancing. CM pic.twitter.com/vQNtVjasAP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2017
President Zuma is not happy that as ANC leaders, they have been fighting each other in public.
“Let’s put a stop to the public spat and refuse to engage in the muddy politics of spectacle, where our opponents see us as their allies.”
He is calling for some soul searching.
“We need to search deep within ourselves as to what role we’re playing in all of this as the leadership.”
He says this disunity erodes the party's capacity to influence people and be the leader of society.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
