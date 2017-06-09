Zuma: Search your souls, stop being involved in public spats & muddy politics

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • -2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Zuma: Search your souls, stop being involved in public spats & muddy politics

President Jacob Zuma says as the ANC, they need to search deep within themselves as to what role they are playing as the leadership.

President Jacob Zuma greeting MKMVA members in Boksburg. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
President Jacob Zuma greeting MKMVA members in Boksburg. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Jacob Zuma says the party’s leaders, including himself, need to search their souls and stop being involved in public spats and muddy politics.

The president addressed the first day of the uMkhonto weSizwe Veterans Association's (MKMVA) national elective conference in Boksburg earlier on Friday.

“We cannot unite our people if we ourselves are not united.”

President Zuma is not happy that as ANC leaders, they have been fighting each other in public.

“Let’s put a stop to the public spat and refuse to engage in the muddy politics of spectacle, where our opponents see us as their allies.”

He is calling for some soul searching.

“We need to search deep within ourselves as to what role we’re playing in all of this as the leadership.”

He says this disunity erodes the party's capacity to influence people and be the leader of society.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA