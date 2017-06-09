Strong winds to persist throughout weekend in WC - SA Weather Service

Eskom is working around the clock to re-connect thousands of informal settlements left in the dark following a powerful storm.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service said strong winds will persist throughout the weekend in the Western Cape and southern Cape coast, especially in parts affected by wildfires.

This is bad news for firefighters and the South African National Defence (SANDF) who are trying to extinguish several fires which started in the region earlier this week and resulted in up to 12,000 people being evacuated from their homes.

Four people were killed in the fires.

Weather Forecaster Wayne Venter says: “The wind will still be strong over that interior area for tomorrow afternoon that will continue to the coast as well.

“So we’re definitely up for another windy condition of the western and southern Cape area, and this might not be too good for the fires.”

Gauteng residents are in for a cold weekend.

Last night, temperatures dipped to the minus degrees and will remain low until Sunday.

Meanwhile, Eskom is working around the clock to reconnect thousands of informal settlements left in the dark following a powerful storm that swept through the Cape Peninsula.

Eight of the power utility's overhead power-lines were dislodged and damaged by strong winds this week.

Initially, just over 46,000 households were affected but technicians managed to restore electricity to many of them.

Eskom’s Jolene Henn has told Eyewitness News that they are trying to ensure all are back on the grid.

“We can’t estimate the exact time for full restoration because as we’ve some parts because of the cold conditions, we’ve struggled to get access to those parts. So we can’t estimate the exact time of restoration at this time.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)