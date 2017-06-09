Numsa rejects 5.3% wage offer in engineering sector

Workers are demanding a 15% wage increase across the board, while the employer is offering only 5.3%.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) says it rejects the latest proposal by employers in the engineering sector.

Numsa says it also demands better working conditions and is calling on the employers to go back to the drawing board and come up with a better proposal.

The union is threatening to go on strike, saying it will never agree to any proposal which is a blatant exploitation of worker’s rights.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi says, “Numsa is shocked by the proposal which employers have placed on the table. It can only be described as a down variation of the basic working conditions of workers and an erosion of all the gains that we have made in the last 23 years. Numsa rejects the offer with the contempt it deserves.”