More firefighters roped in to contain Knysna hotspots

Close to 400 Working on Fire firefighters have been roped in to contain fire hotspots in the Knysna/Plettenberg Bay regions.

CAPE TOWN – Nearly 10,000 hectares of land have been destroyed by a fire that has swept through the Knysna area since Tuesday. And more than 390 properties have been affected.

Five people have died, including Plettenberg Bay volunteer firefighter, Bradley Richards.

Communications officer Lauren Howard says firefighting assistance will be provided for the entire day.

“Firefighters that were deployed from the Western Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape to assist the municipality.”

She adds firefighters are working according to a strictly formulated plan.

“The focus areas are Elandskraal, Phezula and Simola."

South African National Defence Force helicopters were water bombing smouldering debris.

