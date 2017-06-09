More firefighters roped in to contain Knysna hotspots
Close to 400 Working on Fire firefighters have been roped in to contain fire hotspots in the Knysna/Plettenberg Bay regions.
CAPE TOWN – Nearly 10,000 hectares of land have been destroyed by a fire that has swept through the Knysna area since Tuesday. And more than 390 properties have been affected.
Five people have died, including Plettenberg Bay volunteer firefighter, Bradley Richards.
WATCH: Driving through the Knysna fires
Close to 400 Working on Fire firefighters have been roped in to contain fire hotspots in the Knysna/Plettenberg Bay region.
Communications officer Lauren Howard says firefighting assistance will be provided for the entire day.
“Firefighters that were deployed from the Western Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape to assist the municipality.”
She adds firefighters are working according to a strictly formulated plan.
“The focus areas are Elandskraal, Phezula and Simola."
South African National Defence Force helicopters were water bombing smouldering debris.
LISTEN: The impact of the Knysna fire on families
More in Local
-
Cops search for suspect after tik found at CT airport
-
'Economic problems facing SA result of poor leadership, economic illiteracy'
-
3 kids burnt to death in Valhalla Park shack fire
-
Case against Paul O'Sullivan, Ipid investigators postponed
-
Timothy Omotoso denied bail
-
[LISTEN] R13m pledged on KFM to assist Knysna fire victims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.