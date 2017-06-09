Popular Topics
Knysna council to deliberate on declaring town a disaster area

The runaway fires claimed the lives of four people and up to 10,000 people have been displaced.

A wheel barrow sits abandoned in White Location, an informal settlement in Knysna, that lost 40 shacks to the fire. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
A wheel barrow sits abandoned in White Location, an informal settlement in Knysna, that lost 40 shacks to the fire. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
54 minutes ago

KNYSNA - Knysna's municipal council will next week deliberate on whether to ask government to declare the community a disaster area.

Officials on Thursday met with Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to discuss the wildfire that has decimated an entire area.

The runaway fires have claimed the lives of four people and many have been displaced.

Many people had to flee with nothing more than the clothes on their backs as the fire moved quickly.

The fire's effects are plain to see, with some homes reduced to burnt out shells and businesses gutted.

Officials now have to decide if the region should be proclaimed a disaster area.

Knysna Mayor Eleanor Bouw-Spies says this will allow the town to tap national resources in order to rebuild.

"That would say that we are not in a situation where we can actually deal with the impact of what has happened, and that would open us up to get the resources and proper funding and support."

As many as 10,000 people have been displaced in the fires.

As firefighters focus on making the area safe, officials have their hands full finding shelter to keep everyone warm and safe.

The Chris Nissen Primary School Hall has been able to accommodate over 300 displaced Knysna residents.

Venue coordinator Lennox Rulumente says community members have been generous with donations.

“The community and companies have been very helpful. Food has been coming in. It’s been so far, so good.”

LISTEN: Knysna resident recalls moment he lost home in fire

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

