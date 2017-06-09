Julius Malema opens criminal charges against Gigaba, Zuma & Guptas

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • -2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Julius Malema opens criminal charges against Gigaba, Zuma & Guptas

EFF members gathered outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Friday afternoon, where the EFF leadership opened the case.

EFF leader Julius Malema seen with party’s spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Johannesburg Central Police Station. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
EFF leader Julius Malema seen with party’s spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Johannesburg Central Police Station. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has laid criminal charges against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family for their alleged involvement in an illegal Transnet tender.

On Thursday, Malema revealed alleged corruption at Transnet, worth more than R17 billion, involving key figures like Gigaba, former Eskom CEO Brain Molefe and the Gupta family.

EFF members gathered outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Friday afternoon, where the EFF leadership opened the case.

Malema has officially laid criminal charges against those implicated in the alleged tender irregularities worth billions of rands at Transnet.

“We’re not here because we’re opposed to Zuma… we’re here because we’re protecting the poor African masses.”

Malema says he decided to take legal steps because he wants to protect the country’s limited resources.

“We want to protect the South African purse, which Zuma and his friends have turned into a personal purse.”

Malema has called on all South Africans to blow the whistle on corruption.

WATCH: EFF aims to lay criminal charges against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has opened a criminal case against Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi.

It says this follows allegations that he gained from R150 million in Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa contracts. This was while he was chairperson.

Allegations of government corruption have escalated this week after local media began reporting on more than 100,000 leaked emails they say show inappropriate interference in the issuing of lucrative tenders.

WATCH: Julius Malema in studio

Julius Malema live on The Eusebius McKaiser Show

Posted by Eyewitness News on Friday, 9 June 2017

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA