Julius Malema opens criminal charges against Gigaba, Zuma & Guptas
EFF members gathered outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Friday afternoon, where the EFF leadership opened the case.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has laid criminal charges against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family for their alleged involvement in an illegal Transnet tender.
On Thursday, Malema revealed alleged corruption at Transnet, worth more than R17 billion, involving key figures like Gigaba, former Eskom CEO Brain Molefe and the Gupta family.
#EFFTransnet Julius Malema has successfully opened a criminal case against Malusi Gigaba.KG pic.twitter.com/4polV7ytte— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2017
Malema has officially laid criminal charges against those implicated in the alleged tender irregularities worth billions of rands at Transnet.
“We’re not here because we’re opposed to Zuma… we’re here because we’re protecting the poor African masses.”
Malema says he decided to take legal steps because he wants to protect the country’s limited resources.
“We want to protect the South African purse, which Zuma and his friends have turned into a personal purse.”
Malema has called on all South Africans to blow the whistle on corruption.
#EFFTransnet Julius Malema has laid criminal charges against Malusi Gigaba, President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family in Johannesburg. TK pic.twitter.com/3LlnlPBLPy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2017
WATCH: EFF aims to lay criminal charges against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba
#EFFTransnet Supporters sing and dance waiting for party leader to arrive.KG pic.twitter.com/J0jGPN2IvL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2017
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has opened a criminal case against Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi.
It says this follows allegations that he gained from R150 million in Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa contracts. This was while he was chairperson.
Allegations of government corruption have escalated this week after local media began reporting on more than 100,000 leaked emails they say show inappropriate interference in the issuing of lucrative tenders.
WATCH: Julius Malema in studio
Julius Malema live on The Eusebius McKaiser ShowPosted by Eyewitness News on Friday, 9 June 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
