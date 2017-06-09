Dlamini-Zuma is presidential material - Gumede
Ethekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede took aim at Dlamini-Zuma critics, whom she says only want to focus on her previous marriage to Jacob Zuma.
DURBAN - Ethekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede says the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has shown presidential material in all her deployments.
Gumede was speaking at the former African Union Commission chairperson's book launch in Durban on Friday morning.
Dlamini-Zuma’s book focusses on her tenure at the AU.
"She is the first woman to lead the continental organisation, including its predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity. But people want to only focus on her past relationships with President Zuma."
The mayor took aim at Dlamini-Zuma critics, whom she says only want to focus on her previous marriage to Jacob Zuma.
Gumede unpacked the various roles the former AU chair served in and publically endorsed her, saying that she has proven to have presidential material in all her deployments.
"She represents where we come from and is capable to take us to the next level of our liberation, called economic freedom."
Dlamini-Zuma says this book will give Africans something to look back on and reflect on the Africa they want.
