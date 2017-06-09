Cops search for suspect after tik found at CT airport
Police are searching for a suspect after tik worth R9 million was found in a luggage bag.
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for a suspect after tik worth R9 million was found in a luggage bag at Cape Town International Airport.
Officials made the discovery earlier this week.
The police's Andre Traut says the passenger arrived in the Mother City on a flight from Nigeria and failed to collect one of his bags, which was then taken to the lost and found section.
Traut says upon further investigation it was found that the bag contained tik weighing an estimated 26kg.
“The suspect left behind the luggage and he is yet to be arrested. Circumstances are being investigated.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
