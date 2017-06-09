Residents angered after charges withdrawn against Iyapha Yamile murder accused

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • -2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Residents angered after charges withdrawn against Iyapha Yamile murder accused

Thabo Titus and Thabiso Mshanguta appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

FILE: Iyapha Yamile. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Iyapha Yamile. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The charges against two men accused of murdering four-year-old Iyapha Yamile in Khayelitsha have been withdrawn.

Thabo Titus and Thabiso Mshanguta appeared in the Khayelitsha magistrates court on Friday morning.

They were arrested shortly after the little girl's body was found last month.

WATCH: Iyapha Yamile's father demands justice

Emotional relatives of little Yamile broke down in tears after hearing the charges against the two men had been withdrawn.

Angry residents protested outside court and say they feel authorities have failed them.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila says DNA evidence could not conclusively link the pair to the little girl’s killing.

Ntabazalila adds that the police investigation is still underway.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA