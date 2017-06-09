Residents angered after charges withdrawn against Iyapha Yamile murder accused
Thabo Titus and Thabiso Mshanguta appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The charges against two men accused of murdering four-year-old Iyapha Yamile in Khayelitsha have been withdrawn.
Thabo Titus and Thabiso Mshanguta appeared in the Khayelitsha magistrates court on Friday morning.
They were arrested shortly after the little girl's body was found last month.
WATCH: Iyapha Yamile's father demands justice
Emotional relatives of little Yamile broke down in tears after hearing the charges against the two men had been withdrawn.
Angry residents protested outside court and say they feel authorities have failed them.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila says DNA evidence could not conclusively link the pair to the little girl’s killing.
Ntabazalila adds that the police investigation is still underway.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
