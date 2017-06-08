Popular Topics
Water Dept concerned about flash floods following #CapeStorm

The Water and Sanitation Department says dam levels across the country have decreased slightly once again due to the drop in rainfall in line with winter patterns.

A house in Rondebosch East in almost crushed by a tree 7 June 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
A house in Rondebosch East in almost crushed by a tree 7 June 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – While the Western Cape has been hit by heavy rainfall, the Water and Sanitation Department says it’s worried the storm may bring more flash floods and little drought relief.

The Water and Sanitation Department says dam levels across the country have decreased slightly once again due to the drop in rainfall in line with winter patterns.

The rainy season around the country has come to an end with the exception of the Western Cape.

The department’s Sputnik Ratau says while the Western Cape is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, it won’t do much to fill reservoirs which are at low levels.

“The issue is that there’s more possibility of flash floods than actual recharge of our water resources.”

Ratau, however, says they hope the situation will improve as the province has entered the rainy season.

“We’re hoping that the ground in the Western Cape goes on receiving moisture, then we’ll be able to see much better recharge of our water resources.”

The department says while dam levels are doing better in other parts of the country, residents must continue to use water sparingly as South Africa remains a water scarce country.

