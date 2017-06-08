Two men shot in Fourways business robbery

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Two men shot in Fourways business robbery

It’s understood a group of armed men stormed the premises and shot the two workers before fleeing the scene on Wednesday night.

Picture: stock.xchng
Picture: stock.xchng
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been shot and wounded in a business robbery near the Lion Park T-Junction, just outside Fourways.

It’s understood that a group of armed men stormed the premises and shot the two workers before fleeing the scene on Wednesday night.

Netcare 911's Nick Dolman said: “On arrival, paramedics attended to two male victims who had allegedly been shot during a robbery incident. Both victims had sustained serious injuries, they were stabilised by paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital for further medical assessment and care.”

Dolman says that according to witnesses on the scene, a third man was shot and removed from the scene by private car.

“Bystanders said there was a third person who’d been shot and was removed by a private transport prior to paramedics arriving on the scene. We were not able to confirm that, as the person was not there when we arrived.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA