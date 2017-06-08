Thousands evacuated as Knysna fire rages
Officials have described the Knysna fire as the largest and most destructive fire in a built-up area in recent years.
CAPE TOWN - Up to 10,000 people have been evacuated from Knysna as a result of runaway fires in the area.
Evacuations have been carried out in several areas including Brenton, Belvedere and Knysna Heights.
Three people have died as a result of the blaze.
The SANDF has been roped in to the area on Thursday morning to assist in quelling the fire.
The province's spokesperson James-Brent Styan: "We've been in contact with the SANDF, so they're looking at sending additional resources to the area at first light. Conditions are very tough, The strong wind is making it very difficult to fly helicopters on those conditions."
#KnysnaFire Eden district authorities urging motorists between Knysna CBD and White Bridge to head back to CBD. Evacuations carried out. XK pic.twitter.com/cm2pe5gVhm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2017
#KnysnaFire The fire is being fanned by strong winds. Three people confirmed dead near Rheenendal. Video: Natasha le Roux @JustKoyana pic.twitter.com/o5LFwG0thX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2017
At least 50 properties - including the hostel of Knysna High School - have reportedly been gutted by the blaze which broke out on Tuesday night. A provincial hospital was also evacuated while 15 buses from George were dispatched to Knysna to assist with evacuations.
One resident says his home was destroyed in a matter of minutes: "It happened in minutes. The fire was actually a couple of kilometers away and it flew over a hill and caught light on our side of the hill and was on top of us within minutes."
