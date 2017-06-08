SA Poultry Association concerned over bird flu in Zimbabwe
Suppliers in SA are highly concerned that their livestock is in jeopardy following an outbreak of avian flu in Zimbabwe.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Poultry Association says its concerned about the possibility of South Africa losing 140 million chickens to bird flu should the virus spread from Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe announced an outbreak of the H5N8 strain of bird flu at a poultry farm east of Harare last week and Botswana has already banned poultry imports from that country.
Mozambique followed soon after.
Suppliers in South Africa are now highly concerned that their livestock is in jeopardy following an outbreak of avian flu on a poultry farm in Zimbabwe.
At least 715,000 chickens died in the Mashonaland province due to the virus.
The South African Poultry Association's Kevin Lovell says they're not taking the matter lightly and systems are in place to stop any possible danger.
“We are most certainly worried, this is the first time that Zimbabwe has had a highly pathogenic avian influenza in its chickens. It had in ostriches once before as has South Africa. But we’ve never had it in South Africa in chicken either and that means we are still at risk.”
Lovell says they are working with government as well.
“Government has had a contingency plan in the event of an avian influenza outbreak since the mid-2000s.”
He says that research is currently being conducted to determine whether the virus is being spread by wild birds moving over borders or by human activity.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Knysna fire death toll climbs to 4
-
[ALERT] Dondo Mogajane appointed DG of National Treasury
-
Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters held at gun point in Hyde Park
-
Mathabatha: Clarity needed on leaked Gupta emails
-
WC Education Dept hits out at fake school closure reports
-
Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha killed in armed robbery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.