Police confirm rape of patient at Lenasia South Clinic
The Gauteng Health Department says it has sent a group of senior managers to the clinic to conduct a formal investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has launched an internal enquiry into allegations of rape at the Lenasia South Clinic.
Police have confirmed they are investigating a rape case after an 18-year-old woman claimed she had been raped by an unknown man while in the facility's bathroom.
The suspect then fled.
Spokesperson Prince Hamnca said: “Well, it's really to interview and to speak to the facility manager because what we want to do is to look at if there were any gaps in our security in the facility.”
He says the safety measures at the facility will form a major part of the enquiry.
“But also just to look at the security there and whether we need to beef up security, so we will get some recommendations from that team.”
Hamnca said officials should be ready to give a preliminary report by Thursday evening.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
