Police arrest six in connection with Northcliff kidnapping
Police have indicated that there’s a possible link between the kidnapping and the discovery of three burnt bodies in a veld near a Centurion housing estate.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have arrested six people in connection with the Northcliff break-in where three family members were kidnapped.
Police have indicated that there’s a possible link between the kidnapping and the discovery of three burnt bodies in a veld near a Centurion housing estate.
Officials are now awaiting DNA results to confirm their suspicions.
The police’s Kay Makhubele says a number of items were recovered during the arrests.
“Yesterday, they managed to track the vehicle which was taken from the house and which led to the arrest of one suspect who went all out and pointed out the other suspects.
“Both the vehicle which was used during the committing of the crime, as well as the one which was taken from the house, were recovered. Electrical appliances which were taken from the house were also recovered.”
The bodies, including that of a teenager, were discovered early Monday morning while security guards were extinguishing a veld fire.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
