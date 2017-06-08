NUM calls for dissolution of Eskom board

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

NUM calls for dissolution of Eskom board

Brian Molefe's return to Eskom was cut short last month when the utility announced its decision to rescind his appointment.

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane. picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane. picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called for the entire Eskom board to be dissolved following the controversial decision to reappoint Brian Molefe as chief executive officer.

Molefe's return to Eskom was cut short last month when the utility announced its decision to rescind his appointment.

The NUM was holding its central committee meeting in Centurion on Thursday and had reiterated its calls for Zuma to step down and the establishment of a judicial commission of enquiry into state capture.

The union’s president Piet Matosa says Molefe should have never been re-appointed.

“What you have done should not have happened. As a result, there was a deep and big reputational injury. It is thus unavoidable to call for the dissolution of the erroneous board of Eskom.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA