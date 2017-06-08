NUM calls for dissolution of Eskom board

Brian Molefe's return to Eskom was cut short last month when the utility announced its decision to rescind his appointment.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called for the entire Eskom board to be dissolved following the controversial decision to reappoint Brian Molefe as chief executive officer.

The NUM was holding its central committee meeting in Centurion on Thursday and had reiterated its calls for Zuma to step down and the establishment of a judicial commission of enquiry into state capture.

The union’s president Piet Matosa says Molefe should have never been re-appointed.

“What you have done should not have happened. As a result, there was a deep and big reputational injury. It is thus unavoidable to call for the dissolution of the erroneous board of Eskom.”