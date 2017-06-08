NPA welcomes jail sentence handed to Franziska Blochliger’s killer
CAPE TOWN – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it hopes the two life sentences handed to the man who raped and killed Franziska Blochliger, show that crimes against women and children will not be tolerated.
Howard Oliver received an additional 15 years on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The 28-year-old attacked the teenager while she was running in Tokai Forest last year.
The NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila has welcomed the two life terms handed to Oliver.
Ntabazalila says these crimes will continue to be prioritised.
“It’s the sentence that fits the crime and we hope it does send out a message that these type of crimes against women and children will not be tolerated.”
While delivering her verdict, Judge Kate Savage said she found no compelling reasons to deviate from the prescribed minimum life sentence.
Savage also found Oliver was a threat to women and children and labelled him a danger to society.
She found the father of two gave no reason for attacking Bloghliger in such a brutal and violent manner.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
