Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters held at gun point in Hyde Park

The beauty pageant winner was robbed of her cellphone during Wednesday’s incident.

JOHANNESBURG - Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has described how three men pointed a gun at her in Hyde Park in northern Johannesburg, during peak hour traffic.

She says the men wanted to make off with her but she abandoned her car and fled the scene.

Nel-Peters says two security guards witnessed the incident and helped her.

“As I got out of the car, the guys told me to get back in the car and I refused. I ran into traffic and what’s sad is that it took about 20 cars before anybody stopped.”