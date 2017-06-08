Popular Topics
Mathabatha: Clarity needed on leaked Gupta emails

Speaking to Eyewitness News in an exclusive interview, Mathabatha says that he supports the ANC national ezecutive committee’s call to have the emails probed.

Limpopo Premier and ANC NEC member Stan Mathabatha. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
Limpopo Premier and ANC NEC member Stan Mathabatha. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
29 minutes ago

POLOKWANE - Limpopo African National Congress (ANC) chairperson and Premier Stan Mathabatha says he is worried about the thousands of leaked emails involving the Gupta family which allege improper dealings in obtaining government contracts.

Over the past two weeks, a string of documents has been made public, showing dubious dealings between President Jacob Zuma and Gupta state-owned enterprises.

Speaking to Eyewitness News in an exclusive interview, Mathabatha says that he supports the ANC national executive committee’s call to have the emails probed.

He says that any genuine leader of society would be worried about the so called "Gupta emails" and says that some clarity is needed.

"That is why the NEC said we must investigate it. It definitely worries us a lot."

He says that the ANC NEC has requested an immediate intervention by government and says he supports the notion fully.

Earlier this week, the ANC had said that the emails were gravely concerning and that government must urgently try to find out if the messages that have been published so far are a true reflection of what's been happening.

WATCH: Limpopo Premier Mathabatha: ANC not in crisis

Timeline

