Malema: At center of Transnet corrupt 'Skeem Saam' is Gigaba & Molefe

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has revealed alleged corruption at Transnet worth R17.4 billion involving key figures like Minister Malusi Gigaba, former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and the Gupta family.

Malema made the revelation during a press briefing in Braamfontein earlier today.

He's announced his party will lay criminal charges against the Transnet board that presided over the tender and head to court to interdict it.

“At the centre of this 'Skeem Saam' is Malusi Gigaba and Brian Molefe.”

Julius Malema claims the corruption at Transnet involves a tender for just over a thousand locomotives back in 2012.

“The original price on diesel locomotives was R30 million from China north. When Regiments now intervenes, the price moves from R30 million which went down to R27 million, but now back to R36 million [because] now the Guptas are advising.”

He says after the Guptas allegedly got involved through transactional advisors Regiments and Trillian capital prices were inflated to R42 million per locomotive.

“If you look at the difference from the original offer of R30 million to the final accepted offer, there was an additional R11 million.”

Malema says all in all, inflated prices rose to almost R17,4 billion and he says his party will now write to the Chinese, Canadian and American governments, asking them to investigate companies involved in the Transnet tender.

