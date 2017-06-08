Gigaba: Resolute leadership needed to solve economic challenges
Gigaba was replying to debate on the Appropriation Bill, which allocates state department budgets.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has warned that if the economy does not grow the government will find it difficult to finance its spending plans.
Gigaba’s told Parliament the further contraction of the economy is a setback.
He says the prospect of sustained low growth over the medium term remains the biggest risk to the government’s fiscal policy goals and limits its ability to raise more revenue.
Figures released on Tuesday put South Africa into its second recession since 2009.
He has warned further consolidation measures may be necessary given the contraction of the economy and its likely impact on growth and revenue targets.
“This puts more pressure on us as government to intensify our growth programme and improve confidence as a matter of urgency.”
Gigaba says Cabinet is committed to providing clarity on key policy areas aimed at unlocking growth in the economy within the next few weeks.
“We should soon be announcing concrete timelines for the finalisation of these policy processes which will result in the provision of the clarity sought by the markets. We appreciate the issues raised by the credit ratings agencies and commit to a speedy response.”
Gigaba added South Africa’s economic challenges can’t be solved by populist rhetoric or by the government acting alone. He says resolute leadership is needed.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
