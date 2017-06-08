Firefighter severely burnt in Knysna fire

Four people have died, at least 150 properties have been destroyed and up to ten thousand people have been evacuated.

JOHANNESBURG – A firefighter has been seriously injured while battling a raging fire in the Southern Cape.

Local Government MEC spokesperson James Brent-Styan says, “Emergency medical services have confirmed that one volunteer firefighter has been severely burnt and taken to hospital. We are thinking the firefighter at this moment.”

At the same time, helicopters have joined efforts to douse fires in various parts of Knysna as residents come to terms with the devastating effects of the blazes.

Strong winds which fanned the runaway flames had prevented any aerial assistance to the ground teams who have been working to contain the fires since Wednesday.

Firefighters are also trying to contain fires in Plettenberg Bay as well as in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.