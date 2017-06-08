Firefighter severely burnt in Knysna fire
Four people have died, at least 150 properties have been destroyed and up to ten thousand people have been evacuated.
JOHANNESBURG – A firefighter has been seriously injured while battling a raging fire in the Southern Cape.
Four people have died, at least 150 properties have been destroyed and up to 10,000 people have been evacuated.
Local Government MEC spokesperson James Brent-Styan says, “Emergency medical services have confirmed that one volunteer firefighter has been severely burnt and taken to hospital. We are thinking the firefighter at this moment.”
At the same time, helicopters have joined efforts to douse fires in various parts of Knysna as residents come to terms with the devastating effects of the blazes.
Strong winds which fanned the runaway flames had prevented any aerial assistance to the ground teams who have been working to contain the fires since Wednesday.
Firefighters are also trying to contain fires in Plettenberg Bay as well as in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
More in Local
-
‘Police need to know what to do when women are violated’
-
Border Management Authority Bill finally passed
-
NUM calls for dissolution of Eskom board
-
Zim bird flu: SA suspends all trade in light poultry meet, eggs
-
Gigaba: Resolute leadership needed to solve economic challenges
-
ConCourt rules against e.tv in digital encryption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.