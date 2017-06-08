[ALERT] Dondo Mogajane appointed DG of National Treasury

The follows the resignation of Lungisa Fuzile after the Cabinet reshuffle which saw the removal of Pravin Gordhan as Finance Minister.

CAPE TOWN - It has ben announced that Cabinet has appointed Dondo Mogajane as director general of National Treasury.

Mogajane has been the acting director general since May.

Mogajane has worked for the Finance Department since 1999 and was most recently the deputy director-general responsible for public finance.

More details to follow.