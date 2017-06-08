Comitis 'blindsided' by Tinkler’s decision to leave City

Eric Tinkler recently announced his decision to leave Cape Town City and join Supersport United.

CAPE TOWN – In an exclusive interview with EWN Sport Cape Town City FC Chairman John Comitis admits he was taken by surprise when Eric Tinkler announced his decision to leave City and join Supersport United.

Tinkler was the clubs first ever coach and in their maiden season took them to third place in the PSL which meant qualification for Africa, he also got his hands-on silverware, winning the Telkom Knockout.

Comitis explained that they were willing to offer Tinkler what he wanted after hearing about Supersport United’s interest in the coach.

"I had discussed briefly with Eric about the way forward and that he would certainly be getting an increased contract, we never really got down to it. When we finally got the true number from the agent because there was a lot of backwards and forwards. We weren’t kept in the loop, it wasn’t a number we couldn’t deal with but it seemed to be they had made up their mind."

When Comitis eventually found out what Tinkler intended to do, he says he felt it could have been done much better.

"It was a difficult conversation, I was somewhat blindsided I must say. There was a trust that was built and I felt it wasn’t reciprocated."

The former Ajax Cape Town chairman did, however, commend Supersport on their handling of the matter.

"I was aware that Supersport had him on the radar for at least three weeks and I got a call from Supersport to their credit, they were upfront and said he was on the shortlist."

Comitis was hopeful that Tinkler would be the coach to drive the new club to their objectives, feeling that Tinkler had the job security he could not get anywhere else.

"I really believed Eric was going to be the custodian of that (project) and the pioneer of that. In five years’ time, he could look back and say look what I did or look what I built with the management of Cape Town City. I don’t know if he is going to be at Supersport for five years."

Comitis says the that despite Tinkler leaving, it won’t impair the young clubs quest.

"We obviously disappointed but we need to now look forward and see what the future has for us.

You must understand a year ago today we didn’t have a coach, we had 13 players and we did okay, so we will be alright."

Comitis added that he expected to make an announcement by early next week regarding the appointment of a new coach.