Coal producers, unions retain collective bargaining framework over wages

The agreement means six companies will now negotiate collectively with unions as an industry under the Chamber's auspices.

JOHANNESBURG - The Chamber of Mines says coal producers and unions have agreed to retain a collective bargaining framework for wage talks this year.

The National Union of Mineworkers had threatened to go on strike if coal producers pushed ahead with plans to negotiate wages on a company-by-company basis.

The agreement means six companies will now negotiate collectively with unions as an industry under the Chamber's auspices.