Botha was busy with land claim exposé when he was killed

JOHANNESBURG – A friend of Johann Botha says before his death the journalist was working on an exposé relating to what he calls the biggest fraudulent land claim in the south of Johannesburg.

The Carte Blanche producer was killed on Wednesday, in an apparent armed robbery at a bar in the Maboneng district.

It’s understood the owner was also shot dead when four people entered the bar.

Botha's friend Michael Lingwood says Johann used to frequent the bar which was a hangout spot for the owner's close friends.

Lingwood says Botha had shared that he was recently working on an exposé of the biggest fraudulent land claim.

“The fraudulent claim in the south of Johannesburg where these people were chased off the area by Mzilikazi Khumalo back in 1823 and now they are put in the biggest fraudulent land claim in the history of South Africa. And Johann was busy on the exposé.”

Botha leaves behind his parents and his brother.

