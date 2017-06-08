Border Management Authority Bill finally passed
The bill provides for a single authority to manage the country’s borders and ports of entry, including policing.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Assembly has finally passed the Border Management Authority Bill on the third attempt.
The bill failed to pass in May and again earlier this week because there were not enough Members of Parliament to muster the necessary quorum due in part to opposition parties walking out.
House Chairperson Cedric Frolick said: “There is no abstention; 74 voted against the bill and 280 members voted in favour of the bill – the bill is thus agreed to.”
The National Assembly has also approved the Appropriation Bill, which provides for departments’ budgets. It will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces for approval.
