Border Management Authority Bill finally passed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Border Management Authority Bill finally passed

The bill provides for a single authority to manage the country’s borders and ports of entry, including policing.

The Houses of Parliament inC ape Town. Picture: EWN
The Houses of Parliament inC ape Town. Picture: EWN
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Assembly has finally passed the Border Management Authority Bill on the third attempt.

The bill failed to pass in May and again earlier this week because there were not enough Members of Parliament to muster the necessary quorum due in part to opposition parties walking out.

The bill provides for a single authority to manage the country’s borders and ports of entry, including policing.

House Chairperson Cedric Frolick said: “There is no abstention; 74 voted against the bill and 280 members voted in favour of the bill – the bill is thus agreed to.”

The National Assembly has also approved the Appropriation Bill, which provides for departments’ budgets. It will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces for approval.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA