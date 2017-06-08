CT authorities to begin mop up operations following severe storm
Five people died as a result of the storm, while three people were killed in a Knysna fire which was being fanned by the wind from the storm system.
CAPE TOWN – Authorities will begin mop-up operations on Thursday following a severe storm across the peninsula.
More than 2,000 people have been displaced by the storm.
Heavy rain and gale force wind had Capetonians running for cover.
Fishing vessels were confined to the harbour as the storm brought rough seas and heavy swells of up to 12m.
Many of the residents affected found refuge in community halls and shelters for the homeless were at capacity.
Authorities say they will continue to monitor the coast and informal settlements.
