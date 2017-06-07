Popular Topics
Tuipulotu dropped for Lions clash

The 24-year-old had initially been named on the bench for the clash at Eden Park, the second game for the Lions on their New Zealand tour.

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu. Picture: Facebook.
All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

WELLINGTON – All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been dropped from the Auckland Blues squad to face the British and Irish Lions later on Wednesday after he failed to notify the team he would be late for training earlier this week, the Super Rugby side said.

The 24-year-old had initially been named on the bench for the clash at Eden Park, the second game for the Lions on their New Zealand tour. He has been replaced by Jimmy Tupou.

Sonny Bill Williams has also been cleared to play with TJ Faiane moving to the replacements bench. Faiane had been tagged by Blues coach Tana Umaga to start if the 31-year-old Williams had not recovered from a knee injury.

Melani Nanai drops out of the replacements to make way for Faiane.

