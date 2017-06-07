Storm wreaks havoc in Cape Peninsula

The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management says two people have been injured in Lavender Hill when the roof of a house was blown off.

CAPE TOWN – A storm lashing the Cape Peninsula has wrought havoc, uprooting trees and damaging homes.

A strong cold front has brought with it gale force winds and heavy rain.

The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management says two people have been injured in Lavender Hill when the roof of a house was blown off.

Homes in Strand, Delft Mfuleni and Kalkfontein have also been damaged.

Shacks in Imizamo Yethu and Macassar Village have been blown away.

Trees have been ripped out of the ground in Delft, Durbanville, Kenilworth and Plattekloof. In Plumstead, a tree fell on a block of flats. No one was injured.

Power cables have also come down in various areas, including Athlone, Goodwood and Parow Valley.

Schools across the city have been shut down, with the provincial education department explaining this was done due to concerns over the safety of learners.

Universities have followed suit and exams have been suspended.

Please be safe tonight, Cape Town. Here are emergency numbers to use when you need help. #CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/9Uit88cMOU — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 6, 2017