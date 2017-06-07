Storm wreaks havoc in Cape Peninsula
The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management says two people have been injured in Lavender Hill when the roof of a house was blown off.
CAPE TOWN – A storm lashing the Cape Peninsula has wrought havoc, uprooting trees and damaging homes.
A strong cold front has brought with it gale force winds and heavy rain.
The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management says two people have been injured in Lavender Hill when the roof of a house was blown off.
Homes in Strand, Delft Mfuleni and Kalkfontein have also been damaged.
Shacks in Imizamo Yethu and Macassar Village have been blown away.
Trees have been ripped out of the ground in Delft, Durbanville, Kenilworth and Plattekloof. In Plumstead, a tree fell on a block of flats. No one was injured.
Power cables have also come down in various areas, including Athlone, Goodwood and Parow Valley.
Schools across the city have been shut down, with the provincial education department explaining this was done due to concerns over the safety of learners.
Universities have followed suit and exams have been suspended.
Please be safe tonight, Cape Town. Here are emergency numbers to use when you need help. #CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/9Uit88cMOU— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 6, 2017
#CapeStorm Our thoughts are with the people of #CapeTown during this adverse & difficult weather condition.We pray that God keep you safe. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lRzSyogPMk— Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) June 7, 2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.