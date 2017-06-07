Snowfall to hit Western Cape – Forecasters

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Snowfall to hit Western Cape – Forecasters

The #CapeStorm has been described as the worst to hit the Cape in 30 years.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Forecasters at the South African Weather Service have warned of some mountain snow in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng explains: “We expect disruptive snow over the western mountains of the Western Cape, which will reach to the southern areas of the Northern Cape, including Calvinia and Sutherland.”

Mofokeng says there are very high seas along the West Coast, reaching 12 metres.

“The system is yet to produce more rain. We expect the rainfall to exceed 50 millimetres. We also have high seas in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape.”

The storm has been described as the worst to hit the Cape in 30 years.

In Lavender Hill, Cape Town, two people, including a four-year-old child, have been injured after the roof of their home was blown off.

Cape disaster risk management officials are also responding to numerous reports of flooding.

Officials say informal settlements are the hardest hit.

Some shelters say they've seen an increase in homeless people seeking accommodation amid the storm.

More than 1,000 people have taken refuge at the Haven Shelter in Cape Town.

The South African Weather Service says more rain is expected in the province, with over 50 millimetres of rainfall already recorded in Grabouw.

Temperatures in Gauteng are also expected to drop significantly on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher & Lauren Isaacs.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA