Snowfall to hit Western Cape – Forecasters

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Forecasters at the South African Weather Service have warned of some mountain snow in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

#CapeStorm Waves starting to build up at the waterfront. CE pic.twitter.com/YEaKbA7ZKY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2017

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng explains: “We expect disruptive snow over the western mountains of the Western Cape, which will reach to the southern areas of the Northern Cape, including Calvinia and Sutherland.”

Mofokeng says there are very high seas along the West Coast, reaching 12 metres.

“The system is yet to produce more rain. We expect the rainfall to exceed 50 millimetres. We also have high seas in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape.”

The storm has been described as the worst to hit the Cape in 30 years.

In Lavender Hill, Cape Town, two people, including a four-year-old child, have been injured after the roof of their home was blown off.

Cape disaster risk management officials are also responding to numerous reports of flooding.

Officials say informal settlements are the hardest hit.

Some shelters say they've seen an increase in homeless people seeking accommodation amid the storm.

More than 1,000 people have taken refuge at the Haven Shelter in Cape Town.

#CapeStorm a shelter in Mfuleni has collapsed after harsh winds drove concrete fencing from the side of the N2 into it CA pic.twitter.com/LrKPjMUAbA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2017

The South African Weather Service says more rain is expected in the province, with over 50 millimetres of rainfall already recorded in Grabouw.

Temperatures in Gauteng are also expected to drop significantly on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher & Lauren Isaacs.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)