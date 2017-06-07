Parly's Mgidlana hits back at workers over corruption claims
Trade union Nehawu wants him to be suspended, pending an investigation into alleged corruption
CAPE TOWN - Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana is challenging disgruntled Parliamentary workers to produce evidence that he’s mismanaging his office.
Trade union Nehawu wants him to be suspended, pending an investigation into alleged corruption.
They say Mgidlana is flouting tender processes and has awarded himself a bonus and a bursary that he doesn’t deserve.
Mgidlana, however, says it's all a smear campaign.
The war of words between Mgidlana and Parliament workers comes amid tensions with salary negotiations.
But Mgidlana has rubbished Nehawu’s claims that he’s stifling wage talks.
“They are not telling the truth. If I were to put it bluntly, they are lying.”
He does, however, acknowledge that Parliament is in a bind to pay its salary bill.
“Our funds have decreased over years. This means that we are squeezed. Funds have not depleted because of mismanagement.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor backs Mcebisi Jonas to lead ANC in EC
-
[LISTEN] What impact will the recession have on you?
-
[GALLERY] The Cape of Storms
-
Investigation into Centurion veld fire victims at advanced stage - police
-
Motsoaledi denies claims pregnant DRC woman turned away from hospital
-
#GuptaLeaks: Imagining what went down in those Sun City emails
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.