Parly's Mgidlana hits back at workers over corruption claims

CAPE TOWN - Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana is challenging disgruntled Parliamentary workers to produce evidence that he’s mismanaging his office.

Trade union Nehawu wants him to be suspended, pending an investigation into alleged corruption.

They say Mgidlana is flouting tender processes and has awarded himself a bonus and a bursary that he doesn’t deserve.

Mgidlana, however, says it's all a smear campaign.

The war of words between Mgidlana and Parliament workers comes amid tensions with salary negotiations.

But Mgidlana has rubbished Nehawu’s claims that he’s stifling wage talks.

“They are not telling the truth. If I were to put it bluntly, they are lying.”

He does, however, acknowledge that Parliament is in a bind to pay its salary bill.

“Our funds have decreased over years. This means that we are squeezed. Funds have not depleted because of mismanagement.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)