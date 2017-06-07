Treasury: Sustained decline in growth rate will risk fiscal framework
On Tuesday, Stats SA said adjusted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter had contracted by 0.7%
JOHANNESBURG - There’s been widespread concern in a number of quarters that the country has moved into a technical recession.
Treasury says Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will be seeking a meeting with business leaders soon to discuss ways of working together to achieve inclusive economic growth.
On Tuesday, Stats SA said adjusted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter had contracted by 0.7%
In the three months prior to this, GDP contracted by 0.3%.
The Treasury says the current growth rate, if sustained, will lead to a further decline in GDP per capita and revenue, risking the fiscal framework.
Standard Bank economist Issac Mashego says the latest figure aren’t encouraging.
“We’ve seen another contraction and this simply means that the downturn could be deeper than we had initially anticipated.”
Standard Bank’s Goolam Ballim says political issues need to be addressed.
“A toxic political environment is simply harming animal spirits; it renders spending investment stuttering. And this has been happening now for several years.”
The Treasury says confidence needs to be improved as a matter of urgency.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
Ray Zondo appointed deputy chief justice
-
Western Cape SAPS worst affected by staff shortages
-
Snowfall to hit Western Cape – Forecasters
-
Elandsfontein train crash due to multiple Metrorail violations - regulator
-
Mbalula promises sweeping changes within SAPS structures
-
Health Minister explains why woman gave birth at Gautrain station
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.