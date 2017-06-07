Treasury: Sustained decline in growth rate will risk fiscal framework

On Tuesday, Stats SA said adjusted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter had contracted by 0.7%

JOHANNESBURG - There’s been widespread concern in a number of quarters that the country has moved into a technical recession.

Treasury says Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will be seeking a meeting with business leaders soon to discuss ways of working together to achieve inclusive economic growth.

On Tuesday, Stats SA said adjusted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter had contracted by 0.7%

In the three months prior to this, GDP contracted by 0.3%.

The Treasury says the current growth rate, if sustained, will lead to a further decline in GDP per capita and revenue, risking the fiscal framework.

Standard Bank economist Issac Mashego says the latest figure aren’t encouraging.

“We’ve seen another contraction and this simply means that the downturn could be deeper than we had initially anticipated.”

Standard Bank’s Goolam Ballim says political issues need to be addressed.

“A toxic political environment is simply harming animal spirits; it renders spending investment stuttering. And this has been happening now for several years.”

The Treasury says confidence needs to be improved as a matter of urgency.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)