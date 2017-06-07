Popular Topics
Police confirm bodies of woman, child found in Atlantis

This comes after the discovery of five-year-old Minentle Lekatha’s body in Nomzamo in Strand over the weekend.

56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed the bodies of a woman and a young child have been found in Atlantis.

The discovery was made on a veld among bushes on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the double murder are still under investigation.

Police say the motive for the killings has yet to be determined.

It’s being reported the victims are a young mother and her child.

This comes after the discovery of five-year-old Minentle Lekatha’s body in Nomzamo in Strand over the weekend.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested and will appear in court on Thursday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

