Metrorail: Action will be taken against those responsible for train crash
Two trains crashed in Elandsfontein last week, one person was killed and about 100 others were injured.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail says if human error contributed to the Elandsfontein train crash, disciplinary measures will be taken against those responsible.
Two trains crashed last week, one person was killed and about 100 others were injured.
Preliminary investigations by the railway safety regulations show multiple protocol violations which may have caused the crash.
Metrorail's Lillian Mofokeng said they noted the regulators report and were conducting their own internal investigations.
“That also seeks to ensure that we leave no stone unturned in terms of ensuring that we understand all the contributory factors to the train collision. The safety of commuters is very important to us.”
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
