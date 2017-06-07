Residents rally behind family of murdered Strand girl (5)
A 35-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday, two days after Minentle Lekatha's body was found by residents in Nomzamo.
CAPE TOWN – Lwandle residents are rallying behind the family of a five-year-old girl who was killed in Strand as a man is expected to appear in court for her murder.
The child was playing outside her home when she disappeared on Saturday.
The 35-year-old murder suspect will appear in the Strand magistrate's court on Thursday.
At a community meeting, led by Strand Councillor Sitembile Mfecane last night, residents welcomed the arrest and planned to mobilise for a protest outside court.
Mfecane says he spoke to the family about the arrest.
“The family is much better now that the suspect is in jail. At the moment, things are much better now.”
Police say the man lives in the same community as Lekatha’s family but it's unclear whether he’s known to residents.
It’s still unclear how he was linked to the crime and police say some aspects of the investigation are yet to be concluded.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
