Retail groups should work with township businesses, commission hears

OBC Garankuwa Butchery’s Bonga Sepeng says wholesalers venturing into townships are having a negative impact on local businesses.

Grocery store. Picture: EWN.
Grocery store. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Local businesses have told the grocery retail market inquiry in Pretoria that wholesalers venturing into townships and rural areas should partner with locals in order to help them grow.

The Competition Commission is holding weeklong hearings because it believes there are features in the grocery retail sector that may be preventing or restricting competition and ultimately affecting consumers and households.

OBC Garankuwa Butchery’s Bonga Sepeng says wholesalers venturing into townships are having a negative impact on local businesses.

“We need expertise, we need ideas, and we want to be big also.”

She says big retail groups should work with locals.

“It should have that decency of merging, they should merge with me, I believe, and this would help us all benefit.”

She says while the government provides opportunities for small businesses in the townships, it fails to follow up on their progress.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

