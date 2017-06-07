[LISTEN] Is the SANDF equipped to defend SA's borders?
Cape Talk | Military analyst Helmoed Heitman says South Africa does not have a strong enough military to protect our borders.
CAPE TOWN – Military analyst Helmoed Heitman says that if the military was refocused to only do border security, it would not be able to do any peacekeeping work due to a lack of funds, equipment and manpower.
Listen to the audio above for more.
